DENVER (CBS4) — The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver announced a new series of outdoor concerts called “Garageband.” The concerts will take place on the roof of the parking garage across the street from the museum, while audience members may watch and listen from the museum’s rooftop.
"Safety remains a priority for us, which is why each band will be performing on top of the parking garage across from the museum's rooftop. Groups of two and four may watch and listen to the bands, while enjoying our Cafe and Bar food and beverage offerings," said Sarah Baie, MCA Denver Director of Programming.
The lineup includes:
SundayCandy & Retrofette
FRIDAY, March 19
6PM–8PM MST
FREE on YouTube
Ticketed admission begins at $120/table
Machu Linea featuring Rare Byrd$ & Kid Astronaut and The Nebula
FRIDAY, March 26
6PM-8PM MST
FREE on YouTube
Ticketed admission begins at $120/table
Felix Ayodele & The New Moons and The Grand Alliance
FRIDAY, April 2
6PM–8PM MST
FREE on YouTube
Ticketed admission begins at $120/table
Tickets can be purchased at mcadenver.org/events.
COVID-19 safety protocols, social distancing, and capacity restrictions will be observed at all times.