LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The judge overseeing the murder trial against Mark Redwine declared another mistrial on Friday. It’s the latest in a series of setbacks in the case surrounding the death of 13-year-old Dylan Redwine in 2012.
During Friday's pre-trial conference, Judge Jeffrey Wilson said that COVID metrics in La Plata County have not changed enough to ensure a fair trial since a previous attempt at a trial came in October and November of 2020.
The new date for the trial is set for June 16th, with a pre-trial conference set for May 14th.
Judge Wilson said that he is hoping to resume jury trials at the end of April.
Redwine is charged with causing the death of his son, 13-year-old Dylan Redwine. Dylan had been missing for nearly a year after a Thanksgiving visit with Mark Redwine around Thanksgiving 2012. Remains were found in June 2013, and were tied to Dylan. Redwine was indicted on second-degree murder charges and child abuse in 2017.