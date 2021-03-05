Gov. Jared Polis Holds Remembrance Ceremony Tonight Marking 1 Year Since Colorado's First Confirmed COVID CaseFriday marks one year since the first diagnosed case of COVID-19 in Colorado. Watch the governor's address on CBS4 and CBSN Denver at 6:30 p.m.

COVID In Denver: Vaccine Focus Continues In Underserved CommunitiesAs the state rolls out more doses of the COVID vaccine, the City of Denver is opening up more community vaccination sites to make sure underserved communities have equal access, including a one-time site at the Auraria Campus on March 7.

Denver Public Schools Aims For Fewer COVID Restrictions After Spring BreakDenver Public Schools is hopeful that middle and high schools will soon be able to operate in a way that will feel much closer to what students and families are used to.

COVID In Colorado: Providers To Open Vaccine Clinics In Underserved AreasThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is expanding outreach programs to make sure everyone who is eligible has a chance to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID In Denver: Mayor Hancock Optimistic About Economic RecoveryDenver Mayor Michael B. Hancock says the city's economy could recover faster from the COVID-19 pandemic than many other cities in the country.

JBS Plant In Greeley To Host COVID Vaccine Clinic For EmployeesThe JBS Meat Plant in Greeley will host its own COVID vaccine clinic over the next two days.