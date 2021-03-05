LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Fort Collins who is accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman. Jesus Velasquez was stopped by deputies when he tried to get away on Thursday night.
Investigators said it started a little after 8:30 p.m. when deputies received a report of a woman in a car in the 400 block of North Timberline Road in Fort Collins. The 44-year-old woman had escaped after being held against her will.
The caller who reported the kidnapping provided a description of the vehicle. A short time later, Velasquez, 23, was pulled over while traveling southbound on Timberline Road and taken into custody.
The victim told investigators that she knew Velasquez and that he had assaulted her outside a residence, stole property from her and drove away with her inside his vehicle. He kept her from getting out until she was able to escape at a stop sign. She was not seriously injured.
Velasquez faces several charges including kidnapping, assault, robbery, domestic violence and a warrant for failure to appear.