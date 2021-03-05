COMING UPWatch Gov. Polis 6:30p address on CBSN Denver & CBS4 marking year since first Colorado COVID case
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Fort Collins News, Jesus Velasquez, Kidnapping, Larimer County News

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Fort Collins who is accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman. Jesus Velasquez was stopped by deputies when he tried to get away on Thursday night.

Jesus Velasquez (credit: Larimer County)

Investigators said it started a little after 8:30 p.m. when deputies received a report of a woman in a car in the 400 block of North Timberline Road in Fort Collins. The 44-year-old woman had escaped after being held against her will.

READ MORE: Crews Use Ladder Across Partially-Frozen Clear Creek In High-Angle Rescue

The caller who reported the kidnapping provided a description of the vehicle. A short time later, Velasquez, 23, was pulled over while traveling southbound on Timberline Road and taken into custody.

READ MORE: Gov. Jared Polis Holds Remembrance Ceremony Tonight Marking 1 Year Since Colorado's First Confirmed COVID Case

The victim told investigators that she knew Velasquez and that he had assaulted her outside a residence, stole property from her and drove away with her inside his vehicle. He kept her from getting out until she was able to escape at a stop sign. She was not seriously injured.

MORE NEWS: Preliminary Injunction Means Arapahoe County Couple Can Keep Displaying Gay Pride Flag

Velasquez faces several charges including kidnapping, assault, robbery, domestic violence and a warrant for failure to appear.

Jennifer McRae