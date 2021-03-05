(CBS4) — More than 300 people have been charged in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said he would not be surprised if current members of Congress were involved in spreading conspiracy theories and inciting violence.

“You know what’s really sad, is that I actually wouldn’t be surprised if Members of Congress were involved and complicit in some of the riots,” Rep. Crow told Anderson Cooper. “I just wouldn’t be, which is a sad testament to, you know, the state of affairs in Congress right now.”

“There are some depraved people that serve in that Chamber that, to this day, incite violence and further conspiracy theories and show zero remorse for what happened on January 6,” Crow added.

Crow said he is count on the Department of Justice to hold people accountable, “whether they’re a member of Congress or not.”

Crow made it clear he felt those people should not in Congress.

“There are a handful of people that do not belong at the bottom line, and that are a disgrace to, to their districts to our country and and obviously to the institution of Congress,” Crow said.

Crow said he will continue to speak up about the issue because he does not want it to become the new normal.

“Eventually, this goes on long enough in America, and people start thinking this is normal. This is not normal. This is not the way the United States Congress and our government should run, none of it,” Crow said. “And you know we can’t be OK with it and that’s why I’m going to continue to speak up about it.”