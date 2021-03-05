GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Three people are in the hospital with burn injuries after an explosion and ensuing two-alarm fire at a Greeley apartment building. The call came in at 2:15 Friday morning.
Fire crews arrived at the building on the 1300 block of 9th Street to find fire on the top floor. Immediately, a second alarm was issued and four total ambulances were dispatched to the scene. Nearly 30 personnel worked to douse the flames. None of the firefighters were hurt.
The building was evacuated and firefighters quickly started battling the fire. The flames were put out quickly.
The Red Cross is helping three families, including four people and a dog, displaced by the fire.
The condition of the people taken to the hospital is not known, nor is the cause of the initial explosion.