GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Three people are in the hospital with burn injuries after an explosion and ensuing two-alarm fire at a Greeley apartment building. The call came in at 2:15 a.m. on Friday.
Fire crews arrived at the building on the 1300 block of 9th Street to find fire on the top floor. Immediately, a second alarm was issued and four ambulances were dispatched to the scene. Nearly 30 personnel worked to douse the flames. None of the firefighters were hurt.READ MORE: Berthoud Real Estate Agent Bret Lamperes Charged With Money Laundering
The building was evacuated and firefighters quickly started battling the fire. The flames were put out quickly.READ MORE: Aurora Fires Deputy Fire Chief Stephen McInerny For Policy Violations
The Red Cross is helping three families, including four people and a dog, who were displaced by the fire.MORE NEWS: Witnesses Get Dog-Dragging Truck To Pull Over But Animal Dies
The condition of the people taken to the hospital is not known, nor is the cause of the initial explosion.