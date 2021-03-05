GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews with Golden Fire Rescue conducted a high-angle rescue Friday afternoon that could keep Clear Creek Canyon closed for hours. One person was injured, prompting the rescue.
Highway 6 through Clear Creek Canyon is closed from Highway 58 to 119. The closure could last hours.
Golden Fire Rescue on scene in Clear Creek Canyon on a high angle rescue with 1 injured (non-critical) with assistance from @WestMetroFire @StadiumMedical and @JeffcoOpenSpace @ColoradoDOT has Hwy 6 through Clear Creek Canyon closed from HWY 58 to 119 until further notice 4-6hrs pic.twitter.com/EgkImCUYGs
— Golden Fire (@GoldenCOFire) March 5, 2021
Crews with West Metro Fire Rescue assisted in the rescue effort. They prepared a ladder and boat to bring the injured patient across a partially-frozen Clear Creek. That will likely happen once the patient is moved off the steep incline.
Partially frozen Clear Creek means using a ladder and a boat to move patient across once they are moved off the steep incline. https://t.co/cezifh3qFf pic.twitter.com/4wFt3ovh3W
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) March 5, 2021