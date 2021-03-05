COMING UPWatch Gov. Polis 6:30p address on CBSN Denver & CBS4 marking year since first Colorado COVID case
By Jennifer McRae
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews with Golden Fire Rescue conducted a high-angle rescue Friday afternoon that could keep Clear Creek Canyon closed for hours. One person was injured, prompting the rescue.

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

Highway 6 through Clear Creek Canyon is closed from Highway 58 to 119. The closure could last hours.

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

Crews with West Metro Fire Rescue assisted in the rescue effort. They prepared a ladder and boat to bring the injured patient across a partially-frozen Clear Creek. That will likely happen once the patient is moved off the steep incline.

