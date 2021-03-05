ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado couple can display their gay pride flag, at least for now. Last month David Pendery told CBS4 he and his husband got a violation letter over their flag outside their Arapahoe County home and called this a free speech issue.
The rules for the Whispering Pines metro district where they live allow for the American flag and some sports flags when teams are playing.
CBS4 has learned a preliminary injunction now prohibits the district from enforcing the rules over the flag.
There have been a few stories recently of homeowners’ associations ordering flags to be taken down, but in Whispering Pines, it is a quasi-governmental entity, not an HOA. The American Civil Liberties Union is providing legal representation to Pendery in the lawsuit.