GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Three people are in the hospital with burn injuries after an explosion and ensuing two-alarm fire at a Greeley apartment building. The call came in at 2:15 a.m. on Friday and at noon an investigation at the scene was still taking place.
Fire crews arrived at the building on the 1300 block of 9th Street to find fire on the second floor. Immediately, a second alarm was issued and four ambulances were dispatched to the scene. Nearly 30 personnel worked to douse the flames. None of the firefighters were hurt.
The building was evacuated and firefighters quickly started battling the fire. The flames were put out quickly.
The Red Cross is helping three families, including four people and a dog, who were displaced by the fire.
The condition of the people taken to the hospital is not known, nor is the cause of the initial explosion, which appears to have happened in the alley behind the building.