ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Officials are urging residents in Adams County to register for CodeRED alerts. It’s a mobile alert system that will allow you to receive real-time emergency notifications from the county’s dispatch center.
Some of the notifications residents might receive relate to missing children or persons, hostage situations, shootings, structure fires, chemical releases, and natural disasters; as well as non-emergency situations like road closures and debris removal instructions after a severe storm.
The CodeRED Emergency Notification System in is setup to contact home landline phone numbers within the geographical jurisdictions of the City of Bennett, the City of Brighton, Commerce City, the City of Northglenn, Unincorporated Adams County, and the Adams County portion of Strasburg.
Officials say being informed about what is going on in the area is important to public safety.
“BE INFORMED, BE PREPARED, AND BE SAFE,” Adams County officials stated.
To register a cell phone for the ADCOM911 CodeRED Emergency Notification System, please visit: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/EA22F5DE3F32
The following jurisdictions in Adams County support their own independent notification systems:
- City of Arvada: Uses the FirstCall System to send out notifications. This system is based in Jefferson County and automatically registers home landlines within the City of Arvada and Westminster boundaries. To get alerts on your cell phone, residents need to register. To register please visit: https://alertregistration.com/JeffersonCountyCO
- City of Aurora: Uses the Everbridge Notification System. In this system, residents can choose the communications method they’d prefer: mobile phone, text message, email or all. Residents also have the ability to opt-out of the system. To register or opt-out, visit: https://www.auroragov.org/LivingHere/PublicSafety/EmergencyPreparedness/SignupforEmergencyAlerts/index.htm
- City of Federal Heights: Uses the FirstCall System to send out notifications. The system automatically uploads home landline numbers within the jurisdiction. To receive cell phone alerts, residents need to register their cell phone numbers at https://allertregistration.com/adamscountyco
- City of Thornton: Uses the 21st Century Target Notification System. This system contacts landlines and cell phones who have opted-in to receive notifications. To register your cell phones, please visit, http://tmail.cityofthornton.net/. Specific questions about the system can be directed to dispatch@cityofthornton.net
- City of Westminster: Uses the FirstCall System, similar to Arvada. Landlines are automatically added to the notification list, but to receive cell phone alerts, residents need to register. To register a cell phone with the Westminster FirstCall System please visit: your911.net . If you have any specific questions please direct them to: PDGENERAL@cityofwestminster.us
To confirm your local dispatch area for emergency notifications please contact the Adams County Communications Center (ADCOM 911) at 303-288-1535.