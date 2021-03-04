By Kelly Brown

DENVER (CBS4) – Xcel Energy has sponsored the Denver Museum of Nature & Science’s annual Girls & Science event for six years. The theme of their virtual clubhouse this year is the Xcel Energy Electric Vehicle Hub.

It will feature activities and videos about electric vehicles as well as give kids the opportunity to speak with Xcel Energy’s Clubhouse mentor Stacey Simms about her career. Simms is a Senior Product Portfolio Manager in Electric Transportation. She earned a Master of Science degree in Management from Regis University.

Simms will teach kids and their families about EVs through live digital chats and demonstrations, and talk to them about the importance of renewable energy, including Xcel Energy’s vision to deliver 100% carbon-free electricity to customers by 2050. Last year, the company also announced its new electric vehicle vision for 2030, which will drive toward powering 1.5 million EVs in the areas we serve by 2030, helping customers save billions of dollars on fuel, while leading to significant carbon reductions and cleaner air in our communities.

An event like Girls & Science is important for our state and the kids in it. Simms said, “For us at Xcel Energy we believe that girls are future, and we really do believe in representation. And that for girls to see women in STEM careers is not only good for them, but it’s really good for companies like ours, and building our future engineers and scientists, you know companies like Xcel Energy will benefit, but we also know that the great state of Colorado as well.”

Simms’ presentation is Thursday, March 4 at 6 p.m. For more information you can log onto the Denver Museum of Nature & Science website.