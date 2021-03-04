DENVER(CBS)- A welcome cool down and rain/snow moisture mix is moving into the Rocky Mountain Region. The system will be tracking from Utah into the eastern plains of Colorado during the day on Thursday.
The system is a cut-off or closed low that is coming our way right out of the Pacific so it is relatively warm as storm systems go. So there will be a mix of rain and snow developing over the Denver metro area. After 5 pm temperatures will be cold enough for the cold mix to change to all snow. So there will be some accumulation on the grassy areas of the Denver metro area and other areas below 6,000 feet.
There is a Winter Weather Advisory for areas above 6,000 feet in elevation. There will be some accumulation mostly on the grassy areas.
The other area of the state with a Winter Weather Advisory is for the San Juan Mountains for 5 to 10 inches of snow.
The storm is a fast mover and will clear out of the area by Friday and the weekend.