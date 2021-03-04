DENVER (AP) – Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is announcing a statewide campaign to identify and prosecute persons responsible for an estimated 1 million-plus fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic. Weiser says the effort will involve his office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the state labor department and district attorneys across the state.
Our work addressing unemployment insurance fraud is an example of how we in Colorado work as a team. Our office has set up a task force to investigate and prosecute those criminals behind these scams. https://t.co/BmnxAMReC8
— Phil Weiser (@pweiser) March 4, 2021
Weiser tells Colorado Public Radio the problem is “staggering” and he wants to hold people accountable.
It’s a nationwide problem: Estimates of fraudulent payments range from $6.5 million in Colorado to $11 billion in California, the biggest target.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)