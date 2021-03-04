DENVER (CBS4)– To-go alcohol may extend beyond the initial temporary sales period that was enacted to help businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. The regulation is set to expire on July 1.
Gov. Jared Polis loosened rules by executive order in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way for restaurants to boost sales after indoor dining was suspended. The bill passed through the Business Affairs and Labor Committee unanimously on Thursday.
“This is actually something that consumers prefer. People love it and it’s keeping restaurants afloat. This bill just gives them a little more certainty in their business plan to say, ‘Hey, you know what? Maye I can bring back that person and hire the bartender again, knowing that I’ll have this revenue from takeout and delivery,'” said Rep. Colin Larson, a Republican representing Jefferson County.
If passed, the new law would allow to-go alcohol sales to continue for another five years.