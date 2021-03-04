COVID In Denver: Mayor Hancock Optimistic About Economic RecoveryDenver Mayor Michael B. Hancock says the city's economy could recover faster from the COVID-19 pandemic than many other cities in the country.

JBS Plant In Greeley To Host COVID Vaccine Clinic For EmployeesThe JBS Meat Plant in Greeley will host its own COVID vaccine clinic over the next two days.

COVID In Thornton: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Enters Pandemic Battle In ColoradoMuch awaited and finally here in Colorado is the one-shot Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID vaccine.

Gov. Jared Polis To Hold Remembrance Ceremony Friday To Mark 1 Year Since Colorado's First Confirmed COVID CaseFriday will mark one year since the first diagnosed case of COVID-19 in Colorado. The governor is calling for a statewide day of remembrance and will hold a ceremony in the evening.

COVID In Colorado: Inmates At Denver County Jail Will Begin Getting VaccinationsThe Denver Sheriff Office partnered with Denver Health to make vaccinating inmates a possibility.

Signs For COVID Vaccine Become Sticking Point Between Aurora Clinic And The CityThe signs saying a community clinic had vaccines available for local residents was supposed to attract attention, but unintentionally caught the ire of a code enforcement officer.