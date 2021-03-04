DENVER (CBS4) – Southwest Airlines will soon offer service from Denver to Steamboat Springs and Telluride. Southwest announced flights from Denver International Airport to Hayden/Yampa Valley Regional Airport and Montrose Regional Airport from April 6 to June 5.
Southwest plans to offer a flight from DIA to both destinations each day of the week, except Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Southwest will also begin service to Colorado Springs Airport on March 11. The airline will provide the Pikes Peak region with 13 flights each day to five nonstop destinations.