DENVER (CBS4) – Bradley Bunn, 55, pleaded guilty on Thursday to possessing pipe bombs after the FBI searched his Loveland home last May. Bunn is charged with one count of making destructive devices and four counts of possessing destructive devices.

Each count carries a maximum of 10 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Colorado.

Federal agents found four explosive devices inside Bunn’s home. Officials described each device as a galvanized steel pipe with end caps and a fuse.

FBI bomb technicians determined that the four devices contained explosive materials. Agents also found bomb-making materials inside Bunn’s home, including more steel pipes, primers, fuses and bottles of smokeless powder.

“Thanks to the hard work of our law enforcement partners and prosecutors, we were able to find and remove these dangerous devices before the defendant could cause serious harm,” said Acting United States Attorney Matthew T. Kirsch.

Investigators say Bunn did not register the devices or comply with regulations. Bunn’s defense claimed that Bunn has mental health issues from his time serving in Iraq.

Just a few weeks before his arrest, Bunn testified at the state Capitol in favor of repealing Colorado’s Red Flag law. The Red Flag law is a statute that allows for the removal of guns from those mentally disturbed if approved by a judge under certain conditions.

A source familiar with the investigation told CBS4 that Bunn had indicated he planned to go to a “reopen now” rally at the Capitol with a firearm and possibly cause trouble. The raid and arrest at Bunn’s home came several hours before that rally was to begin.

“According to facts in the public record, Mr. Bunn knowingly and willingly assembled home-made explosives with the intent to use them against law enforcement,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “The FBI and our partners stand ready to identify, disrupt, and dismantle any plans to inflict harm on our communities and hold individuals accountable for their criminal actions.”

Bunn was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 3.