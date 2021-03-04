TRINIDAD, Colo. (CBS4) – Trinidad police are investigating the discovery of a third explosive device they believe could be related to two others found in the area recently. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also located a person of interest.

Police say 40-year-old Joseph Romero provided officers the location of a device that had yet to be discovered.

“Romero was transported to the Trinidad Police Department to meet with Detectives and ATF Agents. During the interview with Romero, information about a suspected device was ascertained. With the assistance of ATF, Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad, and Colorado Springs Metro Bomb Squad, a device was located in a rural area outside of Trinidad and detonated. It should be noted the device was not in the area of any residences and there was no danger to the public,” police said in a news release.

The discovery of the third device comes on the heels of two separate explosions in the Trinidad area in early February. One caused a man to suffer from severe injuries.

RELATED: Man Severely Hurt In Trinidad After Package He Picked Up In Parking Lot Explodes

KKTV in Colorado Springs reports that a man, Jonathan Armijo, is facing several charges in connection with the explosions. Court documents obtained by KKTV show that Armijo was in the area when they were called to the scene of the first explosion, and police found items connecting him to the blast.

Romero was arrested on other outstanding felony warrants and is not yet an official suspect in the case of the explosions, but is instead being named as a person of interest in the case.