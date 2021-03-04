CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis and his longtime partner First Gentleman Marlon Reis have gotten engaged. That’s according to The Colorado Sun, which reports that the engagement happened in early December and has been kept mostly private since then.

Jared Polis and Marlon Reis

Gov. Jared Polis and Marlon Reis during his inauguration at the Colorado State Capitol on Jan. 8, 2019. (credit: CBS)

Reis said that Polis proposed while he was in the midst of battling COVID-19. Both men got confirmed cases of COVID earlier this winter.

Gov. Jared Polis and his partner, Marlon Reis (right), look at student art on display after his inauguration at the Colorado State Capitol on Jan. 8, 2019.

Gov. Jared Polis and his partner, Marlon Reis (right), look at student art on display after his inauguration. (credit: AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Reis’s coronavirus case got bad enough that he had to go to the hospital, and before he went he said Polis got on one knee and asked to marry him. Reis said yes, and despite the dreadful feeling of having to go to the hospital, he felt a “spring in my step.”

Reis was released from the hospital a few days after being admitted and has fully recovered from COVID-19. Polis has, too.

Jared Polis, right, and his partner Marlon Reis at their home in Boulder with their 9-week-old son CJ in 2011.

Jared Polis, right, and his partner Marlon Reis at their home in Boulder with their 9-week-old son CJ in 2011. (credit: Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The couple hasn’t set a date for their wedding yet.

Polis is the first openly gay governor in the United States.

