DENVER (CBS4) – Late Wednesday evening in a 220-212 vote, the House of Representatives approved legislation aimed at preventing police misconduct. House Democrats originally introduced and passed the bill, named the “George Floyd Justice in Policing Act,” last year. Floyd died in police custody, which sparked nationwide calls to overhaul policing and address racial injustice.

The measure includes a ban on chokeholds, carotid holds, and no-knock warrants at the federal level. It also mandates the use of dashboard and body cameras.

The bill seeks to change the culture of law enforcement and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Colorado lawmakers gave mixed opinions on social media regarding the decision.

Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, tweeted in favor: “Elijah McClain. George Floyd. Breonna Taylor. The countless others who’ve died at the hands of police officers who dishonor their badge & communities they serve. That’s who the House passed the #JusticeInPolicing Act for. It’s time to re-imagine what just policing looks like.”

Rep. Diane DeGette, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, also expressed support: “The House just passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. This is an important step toward holding our police more accountable-but our fight isn’t over. We need to end the violence that too many Black Americans have experienced at the hands of our police once & for all.”

Some Republicans say the bill would slash police budgets, and were against it. “Incredibly, House Democrats overwhelmingly voted against recognizing the dedication and devotion of our men and women in law enforcement. They also voted to defund or abolish the police. Unbelievable! @HouseGOP will #BackTheBlue,” Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, wrote on his Twitter page.

From here, the bill heads to the Senate where it faces a tougher fight.