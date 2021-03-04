A fast moving area of low pressure is dropping some much needed moisture in Colorado.
Last night into this morning, the high country saw the bulk of the snow. This afternoon, the Front Range started to tap into the moisture flow.
We will continue to see rain and snow for the Front Range until about 10:00 pm. After that, it should shift mainly to the eastern plains where rain and snow are possible through 7:00 am.
There are Winter Weather Advisories in place for areas south of Denver, the foothills, and Front Range mountains through 2:00 am on Friday. The higher terrain will see anywhere from 4 to 9 inches of snow. And south of Denver, depending on when the rain changes over to snow, could see 3 to 6 inches of snow.
We are back to sunshine on Friday, with warm temperatures moving back in. We’ll spend the weekend in the low 60s with sunny skies statewide.