DENVER (CBS4) – Crews installed a new public restroom in downtown Denver on Wednesday. The permanent facility sits on the edge of Champa Street near the 16th Street Mall in what used to be a parking lane.
It features two stalls, including one compliant with ADA standards, touchless entrances, hand sanitizer stations and space to wait in line.READ MORE: Gov. Jared Polis And Marlon Reis Are Engaged, Proposal Happened While First Gentleman Battled COVID
The project started with a pilot program five years ago aiming to address the need for public restrooms in the downtown area.READ MORE: Welcome Rain/Snow Moisture Mix Quickly Moving In
“I’m proud to have worked with city agencies to launch the creative, mobile restroom program that expanded access to sanitation for those who are away from home or living without one in Central Denver,” said At-large Denver City Councilwoman Robin Kniech.
Aside from being staffed by someone, there will also be security cameras.MORE NEWS: Credit Card Purchases Could Soon Cost More Under Proposed Colorado Bill
Denver officials say they used funding from the federal Coronavirus Relief Funding to buy the facility.