WESTCLIFFE, Colo. (CBS4) – Custer County Commissioners voted Wednesday to drop all COVID restrictions in the county and operate the county at 100% capacity. The vote comes on the heels of several U.S. states lifting all COVID-related restrictions.
The restrictions lift effective immediately. The board voted to lift restrictions after a briefing by Dr. Clifford Brown, Director of the Custer County Public Health Agency.
An executive order from Gov. Jared Polis on Feb. 23 gives counties the authority to determine an appropriate time for them to move back to normal operating procedures and capacities. CCPH consulted with CDPHE to determine local COVID conditions to reach their decision.
Custer County has reported 164 total cases of COVID-19 and just one death to CDPHE since the onset of the pandemic.
The board will reconvene on March 10 to monitor data and provide further guidance for the county.
Brown credited a major reduction in positive cases, successful vaccination efforts of the at-risk population, and consistent declines in confirmed COVID cases since January with the ability to reopen at 100%, a Thursday news release said.
So far, it’s unclear if Custer County is the first in the state to move to 100% capacity.