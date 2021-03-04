LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A favorite local events spot in Littleton has cancelled their entire 2021 concert slate due to COVID-19. Hudson Gardens will not host any concerts in anticipation of ongoing capacity restrictions this coming summer.
In a statement Thursday, the center said social distancing protocols make their summer concert series difficult to present.
On a positive note, we are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel for our entertainment industry,” the statement reads. “The vaccine rollout is a huge reason for optimism. However, it is almost certain that social distancing protocols will remain in place throughout the summer. These protocols protect the health and safety of our communities; however, they are unsustainable for our concert series, which is known for large crowds drawn to see internationally-famous performers.”
Hudson Gardens has hosted summer concerts at their events center each year since 1999. The cancellation of the 2021 series comes nearly a year to the day that organizers cancelled the 2020 concert series at the beginning of the COVID pandemic.