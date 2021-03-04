DENVER (CBS4)– With more COVID vaccine doses on the way to Colorado, it’s all hands on deck to get as many people vaccinated as possible. The state is opening eligibility to those 60 and older, grocery workers and those with two or more underlying health conditions.

Karen Schuster will be one of the first in the state to get vaccinated under phase 1B.3.

“One day after I’m eligible I already have my appointment. I’m thrilled,” Schuster said. “It is really going to get everything back to normal, so it’s going to be a game-changer.”

As the state rolls out more doses, the City of Denver is opening up more community vaccination sites to make sure underserved communities have equal access, including a one-time site at the Auraria Campus on March 7.

“While anyone in our city can get COVID, it’s a global pandemic, we’re seeing lower vaccine rates for our African American and Latinx folks,” said Kim Desmond, Director of Mayor Hancock’s Office on Social Equity and Innovation. “That also parallels to higher percentages of hospitalizations and deaths, and that’s why it’s important to have a clear equity strategy.”

With community vaccination sites, mass vaccination sites, and mobile sites, Desmond says their approach can’t be one size fits all.

“It is a huge puzzle, and everybody has their own piece of how they distribute the supply that we get into our state from the federal government,” Desmond said. “We have to do this collectively.”

As access to the next round of vaccines becomes available, Schuster encourages everyone to get on a list.

“Don’t wait for them to contact you,” Schuster said. “Just be proactive.”

The next phase of community vaccinations sites can be found at the following locations:

• Bear Valley Library, opening March 7

• Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, opening March 9

• Barnum Recreation Center, opening March 10

These community locations are focused on getting vaccines to eligible individuals living in these neighborhoods. Pre-registration is required at each location. A call center has been established at 720-865-3005 to assist these neighborhoods’ residents who are eligible for vaccination under current state guidelines. This number is also available for individuals who cannot leave their residence and may be eligible for a mobile vaccination.