DENVER (CBS4) — Police are seeking information about a pickup truck and its occupants who were persuaded to stop by witnesses while a dog was being dragged behind it by its leash.
The driver and passenger of the truck sped away, leaving the dog behind, after people began taking pictures, the Denver Police Department stated in a press release Thursday.
The dog was taken to a nearby animal hospital where it died.
The alleged incident happened around 3 p.m. Monday, according to police investigators. The truck was traveling southbound on South Platte River Drive at West Mississippi Avenue at the time.
Witnesses described the men inside the truck as an older Hispanic or Asian male driver and a younger white male passenger.
Photos of the truck distributed by DPD show the suspect vehicle with a stepside bed, a tailgate differing in color than the rest of the truck’s body, and a temporary registration tag in the rear window.
If found, the two men could potentially be charged with animal cruelty, per police.
Citizens with information about the vehicle, driver or passenger are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 (STOP). A $2,000 reward is being offered, and tipsters can remain anonymous.
