By Jennifer McRae
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– An Amber Alert suspect and child wanted in Texas may be traveling through Colorado. Maranda Nichols, 30, and Adeline, 3, may be traveling in a 2006 Toyota Highlander with TX license plate MWS-8187.

Adeline is in a wheelchair and may not have the life-sustaining medical equipment and medication required for her medical condition.

Adeline is 3-feet tall, weighs 26 pounds, has blonde hair & blue eyes, last seen wearing pink jeans, white shirt with buttons on the collar.

Maranda Nicole Nichols is a 30-year-old white female, 5-feet, 110 pounds, she has green eyes and her hair is possibly blonde or she may be bald and wear a wig. Maranda does not have full legal custody of Adeline.

Anyone who has seen either Maranda, Adeline or the SUV is urged to call 911.

