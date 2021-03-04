AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– An Amber Alert suspect and child wanted in Texas may be traveling through Colorado. Maranda Nichols, 30, and Adeline, 3, may be traveling in a 2006 Toyota Highlander with TX license plate MWS-8187.
Adeline is in a wheelchair and may not have the life-sustaining medical equipment and medication required for her medical condition.
Adeline is 3-feet tall, weighs 26 pounds, has blonde hair & blue eyes, last seen wearing pink jeans, white shirt with buttons on the collar.
Maranda Nicole Nichols is a 30-year-old white female, 5-feet, 110 pounds, she has green eyes and her hair is possibly blonde or she may be bald and wear a wig. Maranda does not have full legal custody of Adeline.
Anyone who has seen either Maranda, Adeline or the SUV is urged to call 911.