COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Colorado Springs have arrested the owner of HellScream Haunted House on charges of sexual assault on a child. Vincent Stites, 49, was arrested after an investigation began last fall.
Detectives began investigating Stites in September 2020 after police were tipped off about a possible sex crime involving Stites and a child in the mid-2000s.
The alleged victim was part of his youth group at Friendship Assembly of God Church.
Stites faces charges of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.