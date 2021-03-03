(CBS4) – Colorado is taking a page from Scotland and going about the process of giving some of its snowplows names. Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday morning unveiled the first plow name: “Unsinkable Molly” after the Coloradan Molly Brown. The “unsinkable” Molly Brown got her name after she became one of the survivors of the Titanic.

Elementary school students from around the state are now encouraged to make their suggestions for names for more plows. That contest is up and running and will conclude on March 26.

Once all the plows are named, you’ll be able to track all of them on the Colorado Department of Transportation website.

Scotland’s snowplows include such fun names as Lord Coldemort, For Your Ice Only, Sled Zeppelin, Mary Queen Of Salt and Megameltasaurus.

In addition to being known for the Titanic, Brown she was also a crusader for women’s rights and even ran for a Colorado senate seat. She moved to Leadville in early 1886 to keep house for her brother and met James Joseph Brown later that year. After a whirlwind courtship they married on Sept. 1, 1886. The Browns struck it rich when J.J.’s persistence at the Little Johnny mine led to the discovery of vast quantities of gold and copper in 1893. The Brown family moved to Denver in 1894 and Molly founded the Dumb Friend’s League, designed the juvenile court system and ran for US Senate in 1914.

The Molly Brown House, located on Pennsylvania Street, is one of Denver’s popular tourist attractions. A popular musical based on her life and experiences called “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” still pleases audiences after 50 years of various runs, including one on Broadway in the 1960s. It was also a feature film at the time starring Debbie Reynolds.