DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport is not bracing for the traditional spring break rush. The spring break travel season begins March 8 for the airport.
Even though more people are flying right now compared to this time last year, the airport says travel is still down 30% compared to a pre-pandemic year.
There is however a new travel trend emerging. People are booking and canceling flights last minute. The airport suggests checking flydenver.com because many of the parking lots are still closed. The airport also suggests downloading the At Your Gate App which allows passengers to get contactless food delivered as well as Verifly which allows people access to less crowded TSA and train lines.
Masks are required while traveling through the airport.