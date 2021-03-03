Colorado native, and Super Bowl 55 champ Ryan Jensen joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer this week for Xfinity Monday Live.

(CBS4)– “It’s been a crazy month now,” said Ryan Jensen when asked if he’s come off the high of the Super Bowl LV victory. “I’ve been riding that high for a while now. It’s a dream come true, growing up in the plains of Fort Morgan, to play in the NFL and win a Super Bowl.”

Jensen started all 20 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had the opportunity to work with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

“It’s crazy to think Tom is 43 years old now and just won a seventh Super Bowl. That alone is crazy. Still playing at that age is crazy. To be able to play with a player of his caliber who has played for a long time has been an amazing experience. Having a guy like that on your team is always a blessing.”

Jensen made headlines pregame when he arrived at the Super Bowl in a shirt with Brady’s NFL combine profile photo on it.

“It was funny. I didn’t order the shirt, it just showed up in my locker one day. I still don’t know who sent it to me. I was just joking around, I was going to wear a button-up and I saw that, and I was like, ‘Let’s have a little bit of fun’ I didn’t think it was going to the traction that it did.”

Jensen just finished his seventh season in the NFL. Coming out of Fort Morgan High School, he only had two offers to play college football, and was a sixth round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens. Last night, he was asked what his message is to young high school athletes who feel like they might be overlooked.

“I’ve always used that as a chip on my shoulder to become a better player on and off the field,” said Jensen. “Coming from a small town, Fort Morgan, and then going to a small school, I never thought I was going to have an opportunity to go to the NFL.”

“Going to a Division II or a Division III isn’t the end of the world,” he said, referring to his experience at Colorado State University-Pueblo. “It helped create me to be a better football player on a lot of different levels. As a high school kid, if you think you should be getting more publicity, use that, because at the end of the day you can control your attitude and your effort. For me, that’s something coming from a small town to a small school that I’ve used my entire career.”