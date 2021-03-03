COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A total of 25 people died in a plane crash in Colorado Springs on this date in 1991. United Airlines Flight 585 was headed from Denver to Colorado Springs and crashed near Colorado Springs Airport in Widefield Community Park. That’s located in the southern part of the city, just south of the airport.
“Today we honor those that lost their lives on this day 30 years ago on United Airlines Flight 585. The scheduled passenger flight on March 3, 1991 was headed from Denver to Colorado Springs. There is a memorial sitting area at Widefield Community Park to honor the 25 victims,” officials at the Colorado Springs Airport wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
Everyone onboard was killed in the crash instantly, and the crash left a crater in the ground where it hit. A girl who was nearby when the plane came down was hurt when she was knocked to the ground by the force of the crash.
The National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation determined that the crash resulted from “a sudden malfunction of the aircraft’s rudder power control unit,” according to Wikipedia.