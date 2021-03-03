FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators released new photos of the crawl space of a Fort Collins home where Jonathan Crossley hid for over 24 hours before attacking his ex-girlfriend.

According to police records, Crossley, 25, broke in to Eilish Poe’s home while she was at work on Nov. 3, 2020.

The photos show a backpack and a jug of water Crossley brought with him.

Investigators say Crossley also brought snacks, a blanket and reading material. (Other items in the crawl space belong to the residents.)

Poe said she was walking down the stairs on Nov. 4 when Crossley attacked her from behind.

Poe told officers she pleaded with Crossley to stop, but he stabbed her repeatedly with no comment.

Eventually, Poe decided to play dead. Detectives say the decision may have saved her life.

She had been stabbed 16 times in her neck, torso and arms.

Poe said she laid in her own blood with her eyes shut until she was confident he was no longer in the home. She told officers she couldn’t feel her arms and had to use voice commands to ask iPhone’s “Siri” to call 911 for her.

Poe was rushed to Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland and investigators began searching for Crossley.

A vehicle he had rented was found the next day in Lory State Park near the trailhead for Arthur’s Rock. Soon after, Crossley was found deceased at the base of a 150 foot cliff. His death was ruled a suicide.

Investigators say cell phone and journal records made it clear Crossley was depressed — and blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the breakup.

Poe, who was 23 years old at the time of the attack, spent weeks in and out of the hospital. Her friends and family set up a GoFundMe account with the hope of raising $50,000 to help with medical bills and other financial burdens.

Though she had to take time off work, Poe was thrilled to tell CBS4’s Dillon Thomas that she returned for her first day of classes on Feb. 23.

“I’m thrilled to be back with my students,” Poe said.

Fort Collins Police has recently made it a mission to offer more services for those experiencing mental crisis and/or domestic violence. The department has launched a Mental Health Response Team that can be dispatched out to any situation which could be diffused with the help of a first responder specifically trained in mental health issues.

FCPS encouraged anyone with an issue to call their dispatch, where they can then notify mental health experts to respond. Or, one can reach out to Crossroads Safe House for assistance.