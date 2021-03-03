JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jeffco Public Schools announced a remote learning option for the 2021-2022 school year, months before this school year is even over. Many are wondering if public school remote learning is a “new normal” families can opt into for year to come.

Spencer Wilcox is a junior at Lakewood High School. He says learning from home has its benefits. He’s adjusted to fully remote and hybrid so far this year and will be 100% in-person when Lakewood High goes back to in-person on April 5.

“I would definitely consider it,” Wilcox said of next year’s remote option. “I seem to get the material better when it’s over remote, but of course, it’s different for every student”

Jeffco Community Superintendent Matthew Walsh helped launch the Jeffco Remote Learning Program. He says more than 1,000 families have already expressed interest. The district says it’s possible up to 3,500 families may consider remote learning as an option next year.

“It allows students to be served remotely through a comprehensive list of courses PreK through 12, but at the same time, keeps kids connected to their schools,” Walsh told CBS4’s Andrea Flores. “They can still participate in athletics, activities, dances, get newsletters, you name it.”

By offering students options, Walsh believes they’re on the cutting edge of education.

“We’re excited not only to bridge this gap over the course of next year, but looking into future years, as to what other type of flexibility we can provide for students,” said Walsh. “We want to keep our kids in Jeffco. We want to keep them connected to their neighborhood schools, and we want to provide them a high quality education.”

With his senior year around the corner, Wilcox says students have a lot to consider before fall.

“Weigh your personal pros and cons make the choice that’s best for you,” said Wilcox.

Jeffco says students will have to choose either remote learning or in-person learning. Teachers will be dedicated to both remote learning and in-person programs, and will not have to pull double duty.