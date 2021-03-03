DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado has been plagued with drought for more than 18 months. And with 99% of the state still experiencing at least moderate drought, the moisture on the way for Thursday is very welcomed.

The storm set to quickly move over the state is coming from Southern California and therefore there is not cold front. So while temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler on Thursday compared to Wednesday, it will not turn cold enough for much snow below about 6,000 feet.

Most of the precipitation that falls around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Thursday should be rain. Some slushy snow is possible at time but any accumulation should be limited to grassy surfaces and should be very minor. It could be a different story on the west and south sides of the metro area above 6,000 feet where 1-3 inches of slushy accumulation is possible by late Thursday evening. Isolated higher amounts are also possible with up to 6 inches in a few spots.

In the mountains, most ski areas in the state will get 2-6 inches of snow. Higher amounts are likely for ski areas in the San Juan Mountains including Wolf Creek and Purgatory where up to 10 inches is possible since they are directly in the path of the storm.

Skies will quickly clear statewide on Friday and most of the upcoming weekend will include more sun than clouds with dry weather across the state.