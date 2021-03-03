COVID In Aurora: Signs For Vaccine Become Sticking Point Between Clinic & CityThe signs saying a community clinic had vaccines available for local residents was supposed to attract attention, but unintentionally caught the ire of City of Aurora Code Enforcement Officer.

Depression, Anxiety & Suicidal Thoughts Increasing Amid COVID PandemicOf the hundreds of patients followed for the study, those who developed PTSD were more likely to be women.

Douglas County Schools To Bring Middle & High School Students Back After Spring BreakDouglas County School District approved plans to return middle and high school students to full, in-person learning, five days a week, beginning Monday, March 22.

Elevated Levels Of 'Forever Chemicals' Found In Some Colorado Drinking Water DistrictsPoisonous "forever chemicals" have been found at levels higher than what some states say are safe in more than a dozen Colorado water districts. This, after massive statewide testing for the pollutants was conducted during the pandemic.

COVID In Colorado: Frozen Dead Guy Days Takes Another Year OffAnother Frozen Dead Guy Days celebration bites the dust. Organizers say this year's event will not happen.

COVID Restrictions In Adams County: 5-Star Businesses Move Into Level BlueFive star businesses in Adams County have fewer coronavirus restrictions. Those certified businesses currently operating at Level Yellow on the state's COVID-19 dial can operate at Level Blue.