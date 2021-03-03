DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 is partnering with the Denver Rescue Mission to spread the warmth this winter. Last year, the Denver Rescue Mission provided more than 380,000 nights of shelter.
For nearly 4,000 guests, it was their first time in a shelter.
“That’s kind of a misconception about a lot of guests who are experiencing homelessness, that they don’t have jobs. They just may not be able to afford a place to live,” said Kevin Baker, Director of Food Services at the Denver Rescue Mission.
CBS4's Spread the Warmth campaign collects money and raises awareness for the Denver Rescue Mission. The money is used to keep the shelters open and provide hot meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
If you’d like to help, just text “WARMTH” to 24365. You can also make a donation of warm, winter gear: hats, gloves, coats, scarves, socks, and boots.
LINK: Spread the Warmth