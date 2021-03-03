DENVER (CBS4) – Crews installed a new public restroom in downtown Denver on Wednesday. The permanent facility sits on the edge of Champa Street near the 16th Street Mall in what used to be a parking lane.
It features two stalls, including one compliant with ADA standards, touchless entrances, hand sanitizer stations and space to wait in line.READ MORE: Roxann Martinez, Witness In Donthe Lucas Murder Trial Of Kelsie Schelling, Gunned Down In Denver
The project started with a pilot program five years ago aiming to address the need for public restrooms in the downtown area.READ MORE: Spring Break Travel Expected To Be Low At Denver International Airport
“I’m proud to have worked with city agencies to launch the creative, mobile restroom program that expanded access to sanitation for those who are away from home or living without one in Central Denver,” said At-large Denver City Councilwoman Robin Kniech.
Aside from being staffed by someone, there will also be security cameras.MORE NEWS: Park County Sheriff Announces Arrest Of Alan Lee Phillips In 39-Year-Old Cold Case Murders Of Bobbie Jo Oberholtzer And Annette Schnee
Denver officials say they used funding from the federal Coronavirus Relief Funding to buy the facility.