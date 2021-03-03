DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Public Library does not plan to pull any Dr. Seuss books from its collection after a study found racist and insensitive imagery in six of the titles. Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced on Tuesday it will cease publication of the six books stating, “These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”
The study published in the journal “Research on Diversity in Youth Literature” states:
“The presence of anti-Blackness, Orientalism, and White supremacy span across Seuss’ entire literary collection and career. Seuss’ anti-Blackness and White supremacy are evident in his portrayal of Black people as monkeys, apes, and cannibals in his children’s books, political cartoons, and advertisements.”
The study also found women and girls of color are absent across Dr. Seuss' children's book collection.
Denver Public Library follows the American Library Association’s Freedom to Read Principles, which argue it is in the public interest for libraries to provide a wide range of views, including expressions that are “unorthodox, unpopular, or considered dangerous by the majority.”
DPL issued the following statement to CBS4:
“Libraries across the country are having conversations around how to balance our core values of intellectual freedom, with the harmful stereotypes depicted in many children’s classics. We will continue to purchase and promote diverse collections, while finding ways to help parents read and discuss books with their children with a critical eye as part of our efforts to challenge inequity.”
Publication is halted for the following Dr. Seuss books:
- “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street”
- “If I Ran the Zoo”
- “McElligot’s Pool”
- “On Beyond Zebra!”
- “Scrambled Eggs Super!”
- “The Cat’s Quizzer”