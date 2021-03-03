DENVER (CBS4)– Two young Denver Nuggets are being recognized by the league for their talents. The NBA announced Wednesday that Michael Porter Jr. and Facundo Campazzo have been selected to the NBA’s Rising Stars Challenge.
Porter Jr. will represent the Nuggets on the U.S. roster, while Campazzo will represent the team on the World roster. It will be the first appearance for both players. This marks the sixth time in franchise history that the Nuggets have sent two or more players in the same year.
Porter Jr. and Campazzo are the 13th and 14th Nuggets players to represent Denver at the Rising Stars Challenge.
Porter Jr., 22, has appeared in 25 games for Denver this season, averaging 14.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.08 blocks in 28.2 minutes per game. Among second-year players with 25+ games, Porter Jr. ranks third in rebounds per game, fourth in blocks per game, and fifth in made three-pointers.
Campazzo, 29, has appeared in 30 games (one start) for Denver in his rookie season. He is averaging 5.5 points, 2.1 assists and 1.00 steals in 16.3 minutes per game. Among rookies, Campazzo ranks seventh in steals, eighth in assists and ninth in three-pointers made.
There won’t be an actual game played this year due to coronavirus, but it is still great recognition for both players and the team to make the list.