DENVER (CBS4) – A petition to change dog leash laws in Denver is underway with many owners wanting the city to allow for dogs to be off leash in parks between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. Currently, Denver dog parks are closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., and dogs are required to be leashed otherwise.
Organizers want the Denver Parks and Recreation Department to modify the law.
The department tells CBS4 it welcomes comments and will evaluate all ideas and suggestions. They add they've received feedback from other dog owners opposed to the idea.
One owner told the department their two dogs are dog-reactive, and despite years of behavioral training, letting other dogs off leash puts their dogs in danger.
Proponents say "owners have limited options to exercise and socialize their dogs and have begun to use community parks to do so."
The goal is to reach 1,000 signatures.