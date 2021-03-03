PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Pitkin County is hosting a mass COVID vaccination clinic on Sunday thanks to a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The shipment included 1,500 doses.
Health officials believe the single-dose version of the coronavirus vaccine will be beneficial for smaller, rural communities because the vials can be stored easier, in a refrigerator rather than a freezer at extreme temperatures.
This is part of a larger shipment of the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson that Colorado is receiving this week.