LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The physical and mental health of frontline health care workers remains a major concern. At St. Anthony and St. Anthony North hospitals, a program has been working to address that over the last year.
Centura Health calls it the Caregiver Resiliency Program. Over the last year, those in charge have worked to offer mental health resources and coordinated thousands of meals for frontline staff who are in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The goal is to nourish and support the caregivers, as they continue to experience unprecedented stress and thoughts of burnout.
The program is still coordinating meals and donations for staff. If you are interested in helping, you can visit https://www.centura.org/foundations.