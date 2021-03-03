DENVER (CBS4)– A survey found that more struggling Colorado families need help buying diapers than food during the coronavirus pandemic. Four mothers serving in the state Legislature hope to help families who can’t afford diapers.
The lawmakers are sponsoring a bill that would allocate $4 million from the state’s general fund over the next two years to buy 26 million diapers. That bill was in committee on Wednesday.
The bill requires the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to select one or more nonprofit organizations to administer diaper distribution centers that provide diapering essentials to eligible individuals.