BREAKING NEWSLafayette police say lockdown at Centaurus High School was due to false alarm
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Boulder County News, Centaurus High School, Lafayette News, Lafayette Police, School Lockdown, SWAT Team

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4)– Centaurus High School in Lafayette was placed on lockdown late Wednesday morning and police said it was due to a false alarm. The lockdown means that all rooms are secured and students are instructed to stay quiet and in place. No injuries were reported at the school.

(credit: CBS)

The high school in the Boulder Valley School District is located at 10300 South Boulder Road in Lafayette. A portion of South Boulder Road was closed to non-emergency vehicles.

Centaurus High School In Lafayette On Lockdown

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 showed a large police presence outside the school just after 11 a.m.

Lafayette police said in a tweet “No harm to students or staff has been reported.” Dispatchers in Boulder County originally got a report of gunshots heard at or in the school.

Two schools nearby — Angevine Middle and Ryan Elementary — were also placed on lockdown but BVSD said in a tweet at 11:25 a.m. those lockdowns were lifted.

Jennifer McRae