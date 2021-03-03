LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4)– Centaurus High School in Lafayette was placed on lockdown late Wednesday morning and police said it was due to a false alarm. The lockdown means that all rooms are secured and students are instructed to stay quiet and in place. No injuries were reported at the school.
The high school in the Boulder Valley School District is located at 10300 South Boulder Road in Lafayette. A portion of South Boulder Road was closed to non-emergency vehicles.
Copter4 showed a large police presence outside the school just after 11 a.m.
South Boulder Road is currently closed near Centaurus High School while police investigate an incident reported at the high school. No harm to students or staff has been reported. An update will be made available shortly.
— Lafayette CO Police (@LafayettePolice) March 3, 2021
Lafayette police said in a tweet “No harm to students or staff has been reported.” Dispatchers in Boulder County originally got a report of gunshots heard at or in the school.
Two schools nearby — Angevine Middle and Ryan Elementary — were also placed on lockdown but BVSD said in a tweet at 11:25 a.m. those lockdowns were lifted.
ALL CLEAR: Ryan EL & Angevine MS have returned to normal operations. — Escuelas Ryan EL & Angevine MS funcionan de nuevo con normalidad. * https://t.co/tQw2W29xHu
— Boulder Valley School District (@BVSDcolorado) March 3, 2021