AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora are searching for the driver involved in a hit and run at East Colfax Avenue and Kingston Street. Officers responded to the crash before 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Investigators said the victim is a 75-year-old woman in serious condition. The suspect vehicle is described as a black Subaru legacy with an unknown license plate.
The suspect was last seen driving southbound on Kingston Street from Colfax Avenue. Officers said there is damage to the driver’s side of the car.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.