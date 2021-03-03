DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some would-be burglars tried to steal an ATM in Douglas County but just couldn’t seem to get it right. It happened at the Chase bank on Lynnfield Drive in Douglas County about 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
The two suspects tried to hook up a stolen vehicle to the ATM with a chain. While trying to pull the ATM loose from its anchors, they drove the stolen vehicle right into a parked car.
Then they ran away. With no vehicle and no cash.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for the duo and investigators hope someone recognizes something about them in the surveillance pictures, even though their faces aren't shown.
Anyone with information is asked to call Douglas County Sheriff Detective Knoth at 303-784-7878. Anyone who lives in the area is asked to check their security cameras to see if the suspects are captured on the video.