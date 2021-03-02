DENVER (CBS4)– Bid on a piece of unique art and help support the lowest income neighborhood in Denver at the same time. The Sun Valley Youth Center is opening registration on its online art auction this week. Bidding begins on Thursday.
The Sun Valley Youth Center helps support the community by empowering youth and families. Funds raised during the auction will help provide healthy snacks, virtual and in-person programming and staff support for the children at the Sun Valley Youth Center.
Bidding starts at 9 a.m. March 4 and continues for a week.