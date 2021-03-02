DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for missing 12-year-old girl. They want to find Katherine Gould.
They say she never arrived at her school, Mammoth Heights Elementary, on Tuesday morning after leaving her home in Parker. Investigators say she left on her bike at around 8:15 a.m.
She was last seen wearing dark clothes. She’s describe as 5-feet-4 with short brown hair and blue eyes.
Investigators say it’s not clear if she ran away. Call 911 if you see her.