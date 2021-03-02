GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Hanging Lake trail in Glenwood Springs is expected to reopen to the public on May 1, according to officials with White River National Forest. And this year, you may be able to drive right to the trail — instead of taking a shuttle.

“We are still working out some details including reservations and should have an announcement with more details soon,” David Boyd with the Forest Service told CBS4. Boyd said they’re working with the City of Glenwood Springs, the Colorado Department of Transportation to finalize the plans.

At a meeting Thursday, the Glenwood Springs City Council will be discussing changing the shuttle service for the coming year — out of concerns about COVID-19 and “potential danger from the Grizzly Creek Fire.”

A staff report attached to the agenda states:

"The Forest Service has requested that we not use the shuttle this year and allow people to drive, with a permit, to the Hanging Lake Parking Lot. The Forest Service believes that it will be easier for people to evacuate in case of a sudden thunderstorm that could cause a life threatening debris or mudflow."

Hanging Lake was spared by the Grizzly Creek Fire this past summer, but the trail and highway rest stop have been closed since the fire first began.

Under the proposed contract, a gate house will be installed past the Hanging Lake Rest Area off-ramp, and before the Hanging Lake parking area. An employee at the gate house will greet visitors and confirm they have tickets. Tickets will not be sold at the gate house. Visitors without tickets will be turned away and instructed to purchase tickets online or by phone.

The contractor will have a parking and welcome supervisor stationed

in the parking lot and rest area to help with the flow of traffic and to answer

questions.