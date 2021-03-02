DENVER (CBS4) – March averages more snow than any other month in Denver and the first storm of the month could bring 1-2 inches of slushy accumulation on Thursday. Much higher snow totals are expected in the mountains.
A fast moving storm that was off the coast of Southern California Tuesday morning will race toward Colorado on Wednesday and will spread snow over the mountains by Thursday morning. As moisture reaches Denver and the Front Range Thursday afternoon, temperatures will be too warm to support snow. So initially rain is expected through sunset followed by a rain/snow mix and then a change to all snow before the moisture ends between 9 p.m. and midnight.
Because the period of snow will be so brief in the the metro area, no more than 1-2 inches of slushy accumulation is expected at this time. The mountains will do much better with 2-6 inches most ski areas in the state. Higher amounts are possible in the San Juan, Elk, and West Elk Mountains with ski areas like Aspen, Telluride, and Wolf Creek likely getting more than 6 inches.
As the storm quickly moves away Friday morning, the snow will end in the mountains and skies will clear statewide. Temperatures will quickly rebound with highs in the metro area reaching the mid 50s on Friday and lower to middle 60s for the first weekend in March.