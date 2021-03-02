DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Public Library will open nine branches to the public next week. This will be the first time in nearly a year that people can visit their local library and go inside.
While the buildings have been closed, the libraries have been serving patrons online and with curbside pickup and returns.
The nine branches that will open on Tuesday, March 9 are the Bear Valley Branch Library, Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library, Rodolfo Corky Gonzales Branch Library, Green Valley Ranch Branch Library, Hampden Branch Library, Sam Gary Branch Library, Ross-University Hills Branch Library, Valdez-Perry Branch Library, and Westwood Branch Library.
This is the first phase of the Denver Public Library reopening plans.